Neha Dhupia says she has great friendships in film industry because she doesn’t exploit them for work: ‘Karan Johar cast me because he was fed up of my voice’

Neha Dhupia has completed more than 20 years in the film industry. But it’s only now that she’s started to feel like it’s her Plan A. Having acted across mainstream and arthouse films, OTT and TV shows like Roadies, and producing and hosting a podcast in No Filter Neha among other gigs, she’s kept herself busy even when her phone wasn’t ringing. On this edition of SCREEN Spotlight, she looks back at her two decade-plus career, its highs and lows, her rather odd breakthrough with Julie, her recent OTT roles, and going back to work post motherhood.

You’ve been quite vocal about the uncertainty of not getting the next job despite working consistently in the film industry for over 20 years. Why do you still feel insecure about that?

When I was younger, I felt like what’s next? And maybe not this, then what? I was always surviving on whether the film industry is my Plan A or Plan B. It’s taken me 20+ years to understand this is my Plan A. And we’re actually getting started. No matter what, one way or the other, between me and people who hire me, this is where I’m going to be. Honestly, it’s only now I get this feeling. It’s taken too long, but try hard as you want to, I’m not going anywhere.

What has prompted this change? Why have you begun to feel secure now?

I’ve done everything from mainstream cinema to multiplex or arthouse films. I could’ve been this person in 2015 who said I’m not doing No Filter Neha because people would think I’m out of work. Which wasn’t the truth because I did that, but I also did a Tumhari Sulu (2017). So, it’s about getting beyond what people think. I started feeling this when I began receiving from the 360 — whether it’s doing reality TV like Roadies, doing my podcast, being a part of movies and OTT, doing live events, stage shows, and brand endorsements. When there’s surround sound from everywhere, you know one way or the other, people know you belong here and are going to reach out. I’m still saying I’m not on top of the game, but at least I’m part of the game.

Going back to the start, you made your Hindi film debut with Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003), but would it be right to say your breakthrough was Julie (2004)?

I don’t know. Breakthrough for some, but for me, I was put in a box. I still feel it was seen for what it was marketed on. But I genuinely feel I put in a lot of work, but it went unnoticed because of that. There was this backless poster. They called me a ‘sex symbol’. I then wanted to do other things of colour, but that gets tough, man!

How did you break out of that Julie image then?

I had already signed another film like that (Kya Kool Hain Hum, 2005), but I didn’t realize that it would have these repercussions. I was never in a position that I’d go to the producer and say I don’t want to be a part of this. But I’d most definitely want to be in a position where post that, not that these were wrong, but make choices that would take me away from getting an image. It was really hard to get out of that image, especially as an actress back then. It’s like driving a car. You’ve to come back to neutral before you can switch to a higher or lower gear. So, I was back to neutral. I was home for a little while. Then I got a small, little role in Garam Masala (2005) as a guest appearance. Then I did Chup Chup Ke (2007).

Since there was clearly no intimacy coordinator back then, how comfortable was it for a young female actor to do a film like Julie?

It was odd. I did do a film like Lust Stories (2018) later, but the only intimacy I had there was with an object (laughs). And it was guided by Karan Johar, because of whom you know it will be shot beautifully. I’ve never worked with an intimacy coordinator, but for me, it was just about doing the job and getting out. It’s also tough to be on a harness. When you’re eight months pregnant, getting fully drenched in rain on the sets of A Thursday (2022), is it a hard day on set? Yes! So ya, intimate scenes are tough and odd, but also clinical and desensitized. But ya, playing a therapist (Perfect Family) and someone who runs an orphanage (Single Papa) is definitely far less stressful (laughs).

You’ve had a great year on OTT, from Perfect Family to Single Papa. Has streaming also lent a new lease of life to your career?

A lot of OTT work was happening when I had both my kids, but I wasn’t getting any. Post that, I started reaching out to people. “My son is three years old, my daughter is five years old. They’re going to big schools. So, please if there’s anything for me?” I then remember Mukesh Chhabra (casting director) reaching out to me for Perfect Family and Samar Khan (producer) calling me for Single Papa. When you’re doing the job, you just do it. You don’t know how many people would watch it. But the love I’ve got for both made me feel again just when I thought it was over, I realized I still have it in me. But when you feel like you’re done is the toughest, right? I’ve been through those waves so many times that I know how to ride them. Also, having a partner like Angad Bedi helps because he knows the most important day to take your wife out for a meal is the day she doesn’t crack an audition. On the day of the anniversary, it’s not that important because we know we’re busy shooting.

Lust Stories 2 wasn’t your first Karan Johar film, right? You also did a voice role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), of the reporter who interviews Ranbir Kapoor’s character. How did that happen?

I called Karan once, twice, thrice for my podcast. He heard my voice so many times that he got fed up and asked me to come do this voiceover. I still remember Sanjay Kapoor cracking this joke, “Arey! Teri picture ne Rs 100 crore kar liye!” Ya, that’s funny.

Didn’t you then tell Karan that the next one better be more than a voice role?

No, I have some great friendships in business. And they’re great because I don’t exploit them professionally. But when I feel like there’s something me or my friends feel I might fit into, I reach out or they reach out. But otherwise it’s not a daily call saying, “What’s happening? Where am I getting cast today?” (laughs). None of that happens.

Roadies has been a constant part of your career for 10 years now, ever since you became a judge/gang leader in season 14. Was it difficult for you to do Roadies right after you had your firstborn, Meher?

That year, we went to Kerala for 45-50 days. But Roadies sets are conducive for babies everywhere. There are also a lot of breaks, but the only person who’s extremely tired by the end of the day is the mother. But being a mother and a professional is a choice you’ve made, at least in my case. I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. I called up my mother and asked her if she’d be with me for those 45-50 days. She said, “You do it for your daughter. I’d do it for mine.” It was a leap of faith, but Meher was absolutely fine. It’s now become a story to tell.

How was it going back for the latest season after skipping two previous ones?

I went back after four years as a gang leader, but also as a mother of two. I don’t think the fight in me died at all. Yes, I wasn’t yelling and screaming as much, but there was a different kind of fight. Do my children see I’m having good and bad days? Do they see me struggling at work? I don’t think there should be shame in any of that. They’re being raised by someone fiercely competitive. In a year or two, my kids will be ready to watch Chup Chup Ke. But will they be ready to watch the rest of the work I’ve done? No, not at all. But they’ll get there soon. They may watch Julie some day, but will I have a lot of explaining to do? I hope not.

You said that you and Angad are very similar because of both your profession and your Punjabi ancestry. But how are you guys fundamentally different?

At many levels. Believe it or not, he’s a lot more social than I am, which comes across as a surprise to everybody. He knows how to say yes or no more professionally. I mostly say yes to the opportunities that come my way. He likes to pace things out a little bit. I like the rush and hustle of it. I’m an early sleeper and riser, he’s not. He’s great at parallel parking, I suck at it. He likes reading on gadgets, I still like books with hard tops. He talks a lot more. There’s a time he gets chattier, post half past nine. He’s more nocturnal for sure.

Is there a favourite Angad Bedi performance?

When we started dating, there was a real-life Angad Bedi performance where there was nobody on the road, he found a parking spot, played a Diljit Dosanjh song, and started doing bhangra on the road. I was like, cute, could marry this guy. I’m just kidding. I know a lot of people would say Pink (2016) or Soorma (2018), but Arvind Vashisth from Inside Edge is my favourite.

Have you ever thought of developing something for the both of you to star in together?

I did, but the industry is going through a tough phase. Some of the strongest players in the business aren’t able to gauge the market. Just when I was on the cusp of producing something, the market became very volatile. Nobody knows when it gets better. Even those who knew the market don’t anymore. So, I’m going to give it some more time. Never say never. I did produce No Filter Neha and had a good run of six years. I don’t think I can direct, but producing is definitely still on the cards.