Neha Dhupia goes deglam for her international debut 52 Blue, first look and trailer unveiled

The first look and trailer of Neha Dhupia’s debut international film 52 Blue have been officially unveiled, offering a powerful glimpse into one of the most transformative roles of her career. Known for her versatility, Neha steps into uncharted territory with a raw, deglam avatar—marking a first in her on-screen journey.

Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue is a poignant coming-of-age drama that follows a young Indian football enthusiast’s journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The film delves into themes of identity, aspiration, and resilience, set against a deeply emotional family narrative.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, who plays Neha’s husband, marking their first on-screen collaboration. In a significant departure from her previous roles, Neha portrays the mother of a young man, bringing emotional depth and quiet strength to a character that anchors the story.

Watch the trailer of Neha Dhupia-starrer 52 Blue:

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Shot extensively in Kochi, the film traces the journey of Ashish (played by Yadav Shashidhar), a young boy growing up under the isolating control of his father on a remote island. With the silent support of his mother and inspiration drawn from his late brother, Ashish gathers the courage to break free and chase his dream. His journey eventually takes him across borders to meet his idol, Lionel Messi, at the World Cup—marking his first encounter with the wider world.

Produced and directed by Ali El Arabi under his banner Ambient Light, the film is executive produced by Tariq Al-Naama, with Krysanne Katsoolis, Joe Matthews, and Katara Studios serving as co-producers.

Speaking about the film, Neha Dhupia described 52 Blue as one of the most emotionally moving and transformative experiences of her career. She shared that the character’s quiet strength deeply resonated with her, as it required her to explore raw and instinctive emotions. The actor also revealed that shedding the glamour was liberating, allowing her to fully immerse herself in the role’s vulnerability and resilience.

She further praised Ali El Arabi’s honest and grounded storytelling, calling the collaboration a revelation. Reflecting on the shoot in Kochi, she noted that the intimate setting added authenticity to the narrative. At its core, 52 Blue is a story about dreams, breaking free, and the invisible forces—like a mother’s belief—that shape who we become.