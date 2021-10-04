Neha Dhupia dedicates post for newborn son: ‘Boy, you have brought us so much joy’

Actor Neha Dhupia on Monday penned a heartfelt post about becoming a mother for the second time. Neha and her husband Angad Bedi welcomed a baby boy on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot, Neha wrote, “Oh boy! … you have brought us so much joy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Angad Bedi on Sunday took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the baby boy. “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby”title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” Angad had posted.

As soon as Angad shared the post on Instagram, the comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues and fans.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia will be seen next in actioner Sanak, which arrives on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 15. It also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra.