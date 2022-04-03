Neha Dhupia celebrates son Guriq’s half-birthday: ‘Thank you for coming into our lives’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi‘s son Guriq Dhupia Bedi turned six months old on Sunday. On the occasion, Neha took to Instagram to share photos of herself and her son Guriq.

Neha posted photos of herself and the baby in Angad’s father and Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi’s study.

Sharing the photos, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Many moods of the magic and the madness … we love you our baby boy @guriqdhupiabedi, thank you for coming into our lives … half a year today #halfbirthday 🍰 👦 🏏 @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi #location 👆 his dadoos study ! 🏏😍 📖.”

Neha also took to her Instagram story to share the photo of her son’s cricket-themed birthday cake. The actor shared another photo and wrote, “His half birthday + his Dadoos left hand… So much magic in this picture.. for keepsakes…”

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a low-key gurdwara wedding on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Neha and Angad welcomed their son Guriq Dhupia Bedi on October 3, 2021.