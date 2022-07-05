Neha Dhupia celebrates 20 years of Miss India win, jokes she’s ‘a few dress sizes bigger’

Neha Dhupia celebrated 20 years of her Miss India win on Monday, with an emotional post. The model-turned-actor was felicitated at the recently held Miss India contest, where she chose to wear the same gown that she had worn at the 2002 pageant. Neha recalled her journey of strength, and said that she chose to stand for “every little girl who dares to dream.”

In the pictures, Neha’s husband, actor Angad Bedi, could also be seen along with their two kids, Mehr and Guriq. It also happens to be the first time that Neha has revealed the face of her daughter Mehr on social media; the couple had previously made it a point not to reveal their children’s faces online. In one of the photos, Neha’s parents Pradip Singh Dhupia and Manpinder Dhupia, are felicitating her too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha’s caption read, “20 years that went by in a flash … but if I shut my eyes and think , all I have is gratitude in my heart. I did nt think that it would be possible to wear this crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of my life with my most precious people. 20 years later I stood taller , stronger , more experienced and a few dress sizes bigger :) … but most importantly I stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it , for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud , for every partner who basis their relationship on love and equality and for every mother who wants to live her dream and wants nothing more than to have her children by her side as she does that … sometimes in life even if we don’t have a crown … we all have our sparkle… #shineon… Love Miss India 2002 -2022.”

Neha was a well-known model before participating in the Miss India 2002 pageant. She reached the top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant the same year. Neha later made her Bollywood debut with Qayamat (2003). Her other movies include Julie, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan, Mithya, Singh Is Kinng, Dasvidaniya, De Dana Dan, Phas Gaye Re Obama, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, and A Thursday.

Neha Dhupia also appeared as one of the ‘leaders’ on MTV Roadies.