Karan Johar turns host for Neha Dhupia’s birthday bash

After a quiet lunch with husband Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia celebrated her 38th birthday with friends and colleagues at a big bash hosted by friend Karan Johar. The photos and videos from the party were shared by guests like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Ayushmaan Khurrana and Angad Bedi. As everyone celebrated Neha’s birthday with gusto, soon-to-be-mom Neha looked overwhelmed with the adorable gesture of her friends. She later took to her Instagram account and thanked everyone for making her day a special one.
Angad shared the cake cutting video from the party and thanked the host of the party KJo. “Happy birthday baby!!! I love you 😘❤️💕 @nehadhupia here is to many many more birthdays to come.. thank you to the most loving and warm host of the party Karan. ❤️❤️❤️❤️@karanjohar,” he wrote. Neha’s Lust Stories team, Kiara, Vicky and Karan struck a pose with her and Kiara shared the photo with the caption, “You glow girl.” Varun Dhawan, Soha Ali Khan, Sophie Chaudry, Rannvijay Singha, Karan Tacker, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan also made it to the actor’s birthday party on Monday evening.
See inside photos from Neha Dhupia’s birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar
Earlier in the day, Angad Bedi’s romantic birthday wish for his wife did the rounds on social media. He shared a photo of them together and captioned it, “Happy birthday my world❤️❤️❤️ @nehadhupia mrs DhupiaBedi #happybirthday.”
Also read | Angad Bedi’s birthday wish for wife Neha Dhupia will melt your heart
Photos | Celebrities at Neha Dhupia’s birthday party
Neha and Angad tied the knot earlier this year in a hush-hush ceremony. On August 25, the couple announced they are expecting their first baby. Ever since the big announcement, best wishes and a lot of love from friends, fans and family have been pouring in.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App