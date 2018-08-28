Karan Johar turns host for Neha Dhupia’s birthday bash

Neha Dhupia rang in her birthday with her Lust Stories team in Mumbai. Neha Dhupia rang in her birthday with her Lust Stories team in Mumbai.

After a quiet lunch with husband Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia celebrated her 38th birthday with friends and colleagues at a big bash hosted by friend Karan Johar. The photos and videos from the party were shared by guests like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Ayushmaan Khurrana and Angad Bedi. As everyone celebrated Neha’s birthday with gusto, soon-to-be-mom Neha looked overwhelmed with the adorable gesture of her friends. She later took to her Instagram account and thanked everyone for making her day a special one.

Angad shared the cake cutting video from the party and thanked the host of the party KJo. “Happy birthday baby!!! I love you 😘❤️💕 @nehadhupia here is to many many more birthdays to come.. thank you to the most loving and warm host of the party Karan. ❤️❤️❤️❤️@karanjohar,” he wrote. Neha’s Lust Stories team, Kiara, Vicky and Karan struck a pose with her and Kiara shared the photo with the caption, “You glow girl.” Varun Dhawan, Soha Ali Khan, Sophie Chaudry, Rannvijay Singha, Karan Tacker, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan also made it to the actor’s birthday party on Monday evening.

See inside photos from Neha Dhupia’s birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar

Karan Johar shared this photo of Neha Dhupia on his Instagram account. Karan Johar shared this photo of Neha Dhupia on his Instagram account.

Neha Dhupia with her Lust Stories team. (Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram) Neha Dhupia with her Lust Stories team. (Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

Manish Malhotra wished Neha Dhupia on Instagram with this photo. Manish Malhotra wished Neha Dhupia on Instagram with this photo.

Vicky Kaushal posed with birthday girl and his Lust Stories co-actor Neha Dhupia on her birthday. Vicky Kaushal posed with birthday girl and his Lust Stories co-actor Neha Dhupia on her birthday.

Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia worked together in lust Stories. Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia worked together in lust Stories.

Earlier in the day, Angad Bedi’s romantic birthday wish for his wife did the rounds on social media. He shared a photo of them together and captioned it, “Happy birthday my world❤️❤️❤️ @nehadhupia mrs DhupiaBedi #happybirthday.”

Photos | Celebrities at Neha Dhupia’s birthday party

Birthday girl Neha Dhupia waved at the paparazzi as she arrived for her birthday party with husband Angad Bedi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Birthday girl Neha Dhupia waved at the paparazzi as she arrived for her birthday party with husband Angad Bedi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani at her co-actor Neha Dhupia’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani at her co-actor Neha Dhupia’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Konkona Sen Sharma and Soha Ali Khan came in the same car for Neha Dhupia’s birthday celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Konkona Sen Sharma and Soha Ali Khan came in the same car for Neha Dhupia’s birthday celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan arrives for Neha Dhupia’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan arrives for Neha Dhupia’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

TV actor Karan Tacker spotted at Neha Dhupia’s party. TV actor Karan Tacker spotted at Neha Dhupia’s party.

Neha Dhupia’s co-host on popular show Roadies Rannvijay Singha was also there at her birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia’s co-host on popular show Roadies Rannvijay Singha was also there at her birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana clicked with wife Tahira Kashyap as they arrive for Neha Dhupia’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana clicked with wife Tahira Kashyap as they arrive for Neha Dhupia’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Kabir Khan attended Neha Dhupia’s birthday party with wife Mini Mathur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Kabir Khan attended Neha Dhupia’s birthday party with wife Mini Mathur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry was also present at Neha Dhupia’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry was also present at Neha Dhupia’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha and Angad tied the knot earlier this year in a hush-hush ceremony. On August 25, the couple announced they are expecting their first baby. Ever since the big announcement, best wishes and a lot of love from friends, fans and family have been pouring in.

