Neha Dhupia’s baby shower: Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Ileana D’Cruz and others spotted at the event

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi hosted a baby shower at Mumbai’s Olive Bar & Kitchen on Sunday afternoon. While Neha was glowing in a white dress, Angad also looked dapper. Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ileana D’Cruz, Andrew Kneebone, Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani and many others were snapped at the party.

Neha Dhupia tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi on May 10 in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi and the couple recently announced that they will soon be welcoming their first child to the world. Neha had kept her pregnancy under wraps for six months, saying that she was worried people would stop offering her work if they came to know that she was with child.

Check out photos from Neha Dhupia’s baby shower:

Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were all smiles as they arrived for the party. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Angad Bedi was happy as a bee as he showered Neha with attention. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar was spotted at the event as well. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Arbaaz Khan came for Neha Dhupia's baby shower with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D'Cruz was seen with her Australian boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone, at the baby shower. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha also made it to the bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan also made their presence felt. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Arpita Khan, Amrita Arora, Huma Qureshi looked stunning as they arrived for Neha's baby shower. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta happily posed for shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia's parents were seen at the baby shower ceremony. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Roshan Abbas and wife Shaheen Abbas were also snapped. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty was also in attendance with wife Mana Shetty. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur came to be a part of good friend Neha, Angad's celebration. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

New parents Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav were at the bash as well. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Yasmin Karachiwala and Alvira Khan were also present. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Bose was one of the many guests seen at the baby shower. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

A few more guests were seen at the bash.

