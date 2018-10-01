Inside Neha Dhupia’s baby shower

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will soon welcome their first-born. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will soon welcome their first-born.

Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a baby shower on Sunday at Mumbai’s Olive Bar & Kitchen. While we saw many guests arriving for this celebration, here are some inside photos from the fun bash.

Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra among others shared photos from Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Janhvi Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Karan Johar and many other celebs were seen posing for photos with the soon-to-be-mom Neha.

Scroll to see all inside photos from Neha Dhupia’s baby shower:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look all excited for their first-born. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look all excited for their first-born.

Such a beautiful photo from Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Such a beautiful photo from Neha Dhupia’s baby shower.

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a few photos. Sonakshi Sinha also shared a few photos.

Soha Ali Khan shared this click and wrote, “Through thick and thin 😁❤️.” Soha Ali Khan shared this click and wrote, “Through thick and thin 😁❤️.”

“With the glowing gorgeous mama to be @nehadhupia … 💕💕💕 @karanjohar @aslisona @kiaraaliaadvani @janhvikapoor #babyshower #love #baby,” wrote Huma with the click. “With the glowing gorgeous mama to be @nehadhupia … 💕💕💕 @karanjohar @aslisona @kiaraaliaadvani @janhvikapoor #babyshower #love #baby,” wrote Huma with the click.

“Selfie time with the couple @angadbedi and @nehadhupia with @natasha_poonawalla @theshilpashetty,” read the caption of this click posted by Manish Malhotra. “Selfie time with the couple @angadbedi and @nehadhupia with @natasha_poonawalla @theshilpashetty,” read the caption of this click posted by Manish Malhotra.

Sophie Choudry shared a number of fun clicks from the baby shower. Sophie Choudry shared a number of fun clicks from the baby shower.

“Lots of love & laughter as we celebrated Neha, Angad & soon to arrive baby Bedi!!,” wrote Sophie with the photo. “Lots of love & laughter as we celebrated Neha, Angad & soon to arrive baby Bedi!!,” wrote Sophie with the photo.

Sophie Choudry also wrote, |”So what do you guys reckon.. Will it be a gorgeous GIRL or a badmaash BOY?! 😋👼🏼❤️ #nehaangad #babyshower #babybedi #friendslikefamily #goodtimes #guessinggame.” Sophie Choudry also wrote, |”So what do you guys reckon.. Will it be a gorgeous GIRL or a badmaash BOY?! 😋👼🏼❤️ #nehaangad #babyshower #babybedi #friendslikefamily #goodtimes #guessinggame.”

Ileana D’Cruz also shared this photo and wrote a long note, “This gorgeous girl ♥️Some people just make you feel super warm and you can’t help but want nothing but happiness for them.. @nehadhupia you are lovely and beautiful and fierce and fiery and I can’t wait to see what an awesome mama you’re gonna be ♥️ so much love to you and @angadbedi and your entire lovely family! Congratulations lovely 😘” Ileana D’Cruz also shared this photo and wrote a long note, “This gorgeous girl ♥️Some people just make you feel super warm and you can’t help but want nothing but happiness for them.. @nehadhupia you are lovely and beautiful and fierce and fiery and I can’t wait to see what an awesome mama you’re gonna be ♥️ so much love to you and @angadbedi and your entire lovely family! Congratulations lovely 😘”

Kiara Advani was also seen in a click with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Kiara Advani was also seen in a click with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Also see a video of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi cutting a cake at the baby shower:

Neha Dhupia tied the knot with Angad Bedi on May 10 in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi and the couple recently announced that they will soon be welcoming their first child.

