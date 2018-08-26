Neha Dhupia on walking the ramp with baby bump: The intention is to get up and continue your life

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

Neha Dhupia is all excited and overjoyed as she gears up to welcome a little one in the world soon. The 37-year-old actor, who last evening announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi, said she is in the most beautiful phase of her life.

“It’s amazing. I feel blessed that I am the chosen one actually giving life,” Neha told PTI.

Neha said she will take no time off throughout her pregnancy as she feels better when she is out working. “A lot of people think that when you are in a situation, especially the one I’m in, there are lots of people who work and caution around you and it is wonderful to see that love and care. I represent a certain section of women who believe in working.

“When I come out and work, I feel even better about it. As a couple, we don’t make a big deal out of anything which is also great. People are like ‘Oh my god. You should now go home and look after yourself’. They have been very supportive,” she said.

While she would prefer to be on ground during her pregnancy, Neha said she respects women who decide to take some time off.

“I respect women who are sitting at home and who are actually taking this time off. I respect that too. But I also stand for the fact that ‘I want absolutely no time off’. If I can do six things otherwise, then it is a small little thing that I’m doing. If I am strong enough to do that then there is nothing that will pull me back,” she added.

After Kareena Kapoor Khan, she is the second Bollywood actor to walk the ramp with a baby bump, but Neha said her aim is not to set any trend.

“It has never been my intention to set a trend or be a part of one. The intention is to get up and continue your life and do things like nothing ever happened.”

Angad, who looked excited about embracing fatherhood, praised Neha for carrying off herself with so much strength and grace. “There are many firsts this year. We got married and now we are having a baby. It is a very enriching experience for me to be married to such a strong girl. I feel the credit should not be given to her. It should be given to her mother who has raised her and she talks about her very highly.

“Her father has been an officer and her mother is an extremely hardworking woman. All the good ingredients she has imbibed from them. I am proud of her. The confidence she has is very appealing. Not just to walk the ramp but to come out and speak about the situation is very positive,” he said.

Neha and Angad walked the ramp for Payal Singhal’s show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 and the pregnancy glow was evident on her face.

