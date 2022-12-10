Kartik Aaryan dances to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, Neha Dhupia and Tamannaah Bhatia also spotted. See pics, videos

Bollywood celebrities Kartik Aaryan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Neha Dhupia among others attended actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert on Friday in Mumbai. The actors arrived in their stylish best for the concert; Tamannaah made an entrance with actor Vijay Varma. Kartik arrived in a rush and was sporting an all-black outfit and just waved at the paps.

In the viral video doing rounds on the internet, Kartik is seen dancing and having fun at the concert. The Freddy actor was seen vibing and grooving to the song Sauda Khara Khara.

Neha and husband, actor Angad Bedi took to their Instagram handle and shared glimpses from the concert where they were seen grooving to the song ‘Do You Know.’ Neha even revealed that her ‘love’ Angad serenaded her with the song Do You Know and also thanked Diljit for being a part of their love story.

The actor shared multiple photos and videos from the concert and wrote, “#Doyouknow … this is the song my love @angadbedi serenaded me with … over 4 and a half years later this is us in the fan pit of a rock concert dancing to the same tunes and loving every bit of it … #datenight done right @diljitdosanjh thank you for being a part of our love story #dosanjawala.”

The singer performed in Mumbai as a part of his ‘Born To Shine’ tour. Diljit will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila in which he will play the lead role. The film revolves around Amar Singh Chamkila, an Indian singer, who was killed along with his wife in an assassination in 1988. Parineeti Chopra has also joined the cast and will portray the role of Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Singh.