scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi wish daughter ‘Mehrunissa’ on 4th birthday: ‘Thank you for giving us 4 best years of our lives’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November 2018. She turned 4 on Friday.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr turns 4 on November 18. (Photo: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi/Instagram)

Actor Neha Dhupia and her actor-husband Angad Bedi became parents for the first time four years ago with the birth of their daughter Mehr. Today, as their baby girl turned four, Neha had the sweetest birthday wish for her. Angad Bedi too wished Mehr on Instagram.

Neha took to social media to share a candid video of herself with Mehr. In the video, the mother-daughter duo are dancing at a beach and Mehr is trying to match steps with her mother. Neha has added the song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” to the video.

Also read |Neha Dhupia accepts Bollywood has changed, reveals how she was offered 1st film: ‘Isme Ajay Devgn hai, aapko Maldives jaana hai’

Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Our magical girl Mehr … may you always love in abundance, laugh in the most precious way, live your healthiest best and dance like no one’s watching. Thank you for giving us the 4 best years of our lives … we love you to the moon and back and more our Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #happybirthday our baby girl @mehrdhupiabedi.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

As Neha wished her daughter on her birthday, her many friends from the film industry sent their best wishes to Mehr. Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Aww happy happy bday mehr❤️❤️.” Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Happiest Birthday Mehr!! God bless you little one ❤️.” Sophie Choudry added, “Happy bday Mehr Sophia 🤓🤓 Love and blessings always 😘💕.”

Angad posted a beautiful moment with Mehr and like her mother, he also called her ‘Mehrunissa’. He wrote, “Happy 4th my Mehrunissa,” and thanked the photographer for “capturing the priceless moment”.

angad bedi daughter birthday (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan also wished Mehr and addressed her as ‘Mehrusnissa’. She shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya with Mehr and used the ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker on the photo.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
angad bedi daughter Soha Ali Khan wished Mehr on her birthday. (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November 2018. In October 2021, they welcomed a baby boy who they named Guriq.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 05:20:53 pm
Next Story

Anel Meley Pani Thuli film review: Andrea Jeremiah stars in an unambiguous study on rape culture

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

‘Life’: Shahid Kapoor captures a moment with wife Mira, kids Misha and Zain
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement