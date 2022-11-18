Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi wish daughter ‘Mehrunissa’ on 4th birthday: ‘Thank you for giving us 4 best years of our lives’

Actor Neha Dhupia and her actor-husband Angad Bedi became parents for the first time four years ago with the birth of their daughter Mehr. Today, as their baby girl turned four, Neha had the sweetest birthday wish for her. Angad Bedi too wished Mehr on Instagram.

Neha took to social media to share a candid video of herself with Mehr. In the video, the mother-daughter duo are dancing at a beach and Mehr is trying to match steps with her mother. Neha has added the song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” to the video.

Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Our magical girl Mehr … may you always love in abundance, laugh in the most precious way, live your healthiest best and dance like no one’s watching. Thank you for giving us the 4 best years of our lives … we love you to the moon and back and more our Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #happybirthday our baby girl @mehrdhupiabedi.”

As Neha wished her daughter on her birthday, her many friends from the film industry sent their best wishes to Mehr. Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Aww happy happy bday mehr❤️❤️.” Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Happiest Birthday Mehr!! God bless you little one ❤️.” Sophie Choudry added, “Happy bday Mehr Sophia 🤓🤓 Love and blessings always 😘💕.”

Angad posted a beautiful moment with Mehr and like her mother, he also called her ‘Mehrunissa’. He wrote, “Happy 4th my Mehrunissa,” and thanked the photographer for “capturing the priceless moment”.

Soha Ali Khan also wished Mehr and addressed her as ‘Mehrusnissa’. She shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya with Mehr and used the ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker on the photo.

Soha Ali Khan wished Mehr on her birthday. (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November 2018. In October 2021, they welcomed a baby boy who they named Guriq.