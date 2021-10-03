Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome baby boy: ‘Both Neha and the baby are well’

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Sunday welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Angad Bedi took to Instagram to share the new with fans. Posting a picture of himself with Neha, Angad wrote that their older child, daughter Mehr has now passed the “baby” title to her new-born brother.

“The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby”title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” Angad posted.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child more than two months ago, through an adorable family photoshoot, pictures of which they had shared on Instagram. “New Home production coming soon… Waheguru mehr kare 🙏 📸 @prasadnaaik,” read Angad’s post.

Neha and Angad embraced parenthood for the first time in 2018 as they welcomed Mehr. The couple got married the same year after dating for sometime.