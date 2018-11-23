Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi take baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi home, see photos

New parents of B-town Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home this afternoon. Neha and Angad, who became proud parents on November 18, posed for shutterbugs outside the hospital.

Angad’s father and former Indian cricketer Bishan Bedi on Tuesday shared the first photos of the new member of the family. Neha delivered the baby around 11 am at Womens Hospital, Khar on November 18.

Today, at the hospital, Neha’s parents were present as they took the baby home.

See the first photos of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with their baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi:

Neha tweeted on Thursday, “Our hearts are filled with joy as we Thank you all for all the love that has poured in for our little girl💕…i jus whispered in her ear that everyone says welcome to the world and she smiled back … she sends you all lots of love ❤️ 😇.”

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents…Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Earlier, Farah Khan shared a photo of Neha and Angad but these are the first photos of the new parents with the baby. Neha and Angad got married in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi on May 10 and in August the couple announced the pregnancy with a few photos.