Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi name their son Guriq: ‘You can call him Bedi Sahab’

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. The couple took to their social media handles to make the announcement on Saturday.

Angad, shared a video of his playing with the toddler and wrote, “Guriq singh!!!!! Our lion king❤️❤️ @guriqdhupiabedi #guriqsinghdhupiabedi #guriq pyaar naal you can call him Bedi Sahaab.”

Neha shared a picture of her family chilling in the pool, and wrote, “Our baby boy Guriq ❤️🧿 #GuriqSinghDhupiaBedi @guriqdhupiabedi …. #satnamwaheguruੴ.”

Neha, in an interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about naming the son Guriq. She said, “We are happy and extremely proud that we attach both our names with our son and daughter’s (Mehr) name.”

Further opening up about the meaning of the name, she explained, “Guriq means one with God. One from God and saviour of the world. It is a different name and we love it, even the spelling is beautiful and unusual. The credit for the name goes to the mother, and the credit for the spelling goes to the father.”

The family has been having a fun time in Goa for a few days and have been sharing glimpses from the vacation on their social media handles.

Neha and Angad are spending quality time in Goa along with their two children. The couple first embraced parenthood in 2018 as they welcomed their daughter Mehr. Guriq was born in October 2021.

On the work front, Neha appeared as ACP Jayati Bhargav in Sanak, starring Vidyut Jammwal. Angad was last seen in Netflix’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.