In photos: The Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi love story

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia recently announced her pregnancy with a lovely Instagram post. The actor is expecting her first child with Soorma actor Angad Bedi. The two surprised everyone when they got married earlier this year. They tied the knot in New Delhi with close friends and family in attendance.

Neha and Angad first caught everyone’s attention when the latter praised Neha for her performance in the Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu. Angad had shared an Instagram post with a caption, “@nehadhupia you rocked Maria!! Underplayed and you kept it completely real. Loved the scene when u ask her to join.. And how she had you at hello…👌#tumharisullu #aslibijlii onwards and upwards keep making us proud!! A rare talent in the industry.. #cinema.”

The two were later seen partying at Karan Johar’s house, celebrating Christmas. “Not every Santa wears red…. thank you @karanjohar for such a wonderful #christmas! 🌲❤️ @nehadhupia what do u think of the caption?!” Angad had written in the caption which featured himself, Neha and Karan. While Angad appreciated Neha’s performance in Tumhari Sulu, the latter praised Angad’s performance in Tiger Zinda Hai to the skies.

The two frequently featured on each other’s social media posts before declaring their love to the world.

Check out these photos of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi:

