Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

In photos: The Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi love story

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia recently announced her pregnancy with a lovely Instagram post. The actor is expecting her first child with Soorma actor Angad Bedi. Here's looking back at their love story.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2018 1:30:28 pm
neha dhupia pregnant Neha Dhupia and Angad are expecting their first child together
Related News

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia recently announced her pregnancy with a lovely Instagram post. The actor is expecting her first child with Soorma actor Angad Bedi. The two surprised everyone when they got married earlier this year. They tied the knot in New Delhi with close friends and family in attendance.

Neha and Angad first caught everyone’s attention when the latter praised Neha for her performance in the Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu. Angad had shared an Instagram post with a caption, “@nehadhupia you rocked Maria!! Underplayed and you kept it completely real. Loved the scene when u ask her to join.. And how she had you at hello…👌#tumharisullu #aslibijlii onwards and upwards keep making us proud!! A rare talent in the industry.. #cinema.”

The two were later seen partying at Karan Johar’s house, celebrating Christmas. “Not every Santa wears red…. thank you @karanjohar for such a wonderful #christmas! 🌲❤️ @nehadhupia what do u think of the caption?!” Angad had written in the caption which featured himself, Neha and Karan. While Angad appreciated Neha’s performance in Tumhari Sulu, the latter praised Angad’s performance in Tiger Zinda Hai to the skies.

The two frequently featured on each other’s social media posts before declaring their love to the world.

Check out these photos of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi:

neha dhupia photos Neha Dhupia had announced that she was expecting her first child with Angad Bedi with this photo on Instagram neha dhupia pics Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia had recently shared photos from their vacation abroad neha dhupia angad bedi wedding Prior to their wedding announcement, the couple often featured on each other’s social media posts neha dhupia ties the knot with angad bedi The couple had tied the knot on May 10, 2018 in New Delhi neha and angad This is the post which had first sparked rumours that the two were dating. Angad, impressed with Neha’s performance in Tumhari Sulu, had taken to social media to applaud her neha dhupia and angad bedi dating pics When Neha Dhupia had praised Angad Bedi’s performance in Tiger Zinda Hai neha dhupia and angad bedi with karan johar When Karan Johar had partied with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi during Christmas karan johar with angad bedi, priyank sharma and neha dhupia When Neha and Angad had a blast with their celeb friends

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement