Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi ring in daughter Mehr’s third birthday with a giant unicorn, carousel. See photos

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi rang in their daughter Mehr’s third birthday with an adorable unicorn-themed birthday party. Their friends and family were in attendance at this colourful affair. Soha Ali Khan, Anita Hassanandani and many other celebrities attended the party with their little ones.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a few photos from the bash and captioned them, “Happy birthday Mehr 🦄 ❤️and well done @nehadhupia and @angadbedi on three years of parenting and a smashing party to celebrate your little rainbow of joy.”

Anita also shared a few photos on her Instagram stories.

Anita Hassanandani shared this photo of Mehr's cake.

Anita shared this click of her little one from the birthday party.

Neha Dhupia’s mother also shared a few clicks on her Instagram stories.

Babli Dhupia shared the photo of a giant unicorn on her Insta stories.

Looks like Angad Bedi had a great time at his daughter's birthday party.

Angad had previously shared a warm wish for his daughter on social media where he shared, “You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you i cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude 🙏 thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. Waheguru bless you now and forever. MEHR.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November 2018. In October 2021, they welcomed a baby boy. “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby”title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” Angad shared at the time.