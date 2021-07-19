Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy with emotional post: ‘Thank you, God’

Actor Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy on Instagram. Neha, who is already a mother to three-year-old Mehr shared a photo with husband Angad Bedi, expressing her joy.

Neha wrote, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.” The photo received much love from her friends, including Navya Nanda Naveli, who sent several hearts.

Mehr was born in November 2018, just a few months after Neha and Angad’s wedding. Neha was three months pregnant when Angad had approached her parents to ask for her hand in marriage. This obviously didn’t go well initially, and there was a major showdown and Neha’s mother even suffered a nosebleed with the stress.

Talking about the entire incident on Neha’s show, No Filter Neha, Angad had once said, “Considering that you (Neha) didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”