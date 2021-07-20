Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi reveal why they don’t show daughter Mehr’s face in photos

scorecardresearch
Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi relationship timeline, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi second pregnancy, Neha Dhupia news, Angad Bedi news, Neha Dhupia pregnancy, Neha Dhupia children, Neha Dhupia husband, Neha Dhupia marriage, indian express newsNeha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are expecting their second child. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

A day after Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced that they are all set to welcome a second child, the couple took to Instagram and thanked everyone for the love and wishes. Angad and Neha went live on Instagram, reading the wishes of fans from different corners of the world.

Angad said, “Thank you for the love and wishes. Really appreciate everyone’s wishes, be it Twitter or Instagram.” Neha added that the messages have been overwhelming and that she would like to respond to all of them.

A fan also asked the couple why they never show the face of their first child Mehr in photos. Angad answered, “There’s a reason for that. She is too young. When she grows up, she can make that choice for herself.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Yesterday, Neha Dhupia shared a photo with Angad and Mehr on Instagram with the caption, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.”

Angad Bedi shared the same photo with the caption, “New Home production coming soon. Waheguru Mehr kare.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Their first child Mehr was born in November 2018, just a few months after Neha and Angad’s wedding.

