Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony: Neetu Kapoor gets Rishi Kapoor’s name written on her palms

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have been dating since 2017, are set to tie the knot today. Ahead of the wedding, a mehendi function was held on Wednesday with family members and close friends in attendance.

The groom’s mother Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of her mehendi adorned palms on her Instagram stories. Fans were left gushing seeing that she got her late husband Rishi Kapoor’s name written in her henna design.

Neetu Kapoor’s mehendi has Rishi Kapoor’s name written. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor’s mehendi has Rishi Kapoor’s name written. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Karisma Kapoor also shared photos of them putting mehendi during the function yesterday. Neetu also shared a photo from the dance rehearsal for the wedding festivities. She wrote “Our dance squad” on the photo.

Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor showed their mehendi designs. (Photo: Karisma, Riddhima/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor showed their mehendi designs. (Photo: Karisma, Riddhima/Instagram)

Neetu and her ‘dance squad’ pose for cameras. (Photo: Neetu/Instagram) Neetu and her ‘dance squad’ pose for cameras. (Photo: Neetu/Instagram)

Other guests who attended the mehendi function included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. As they left Vastu, Pooja and Mahesh were seen with mehendi on their palms.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating while working on Brahmastra. Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Alia said that she now doesn’t want to hide her relationship with Ranbir.

“I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it. Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. At the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it,” she said.