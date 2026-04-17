Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Neetu Singh dances with daughter Riddhima and grandaughter Samara in Daadi Ki Shaadi song. Watch
Daadi Ki Shaadi song 'Senti' features Neetu Kapoor dancing alongside Kapil Shama and other members of the ensemble cast. Interestingly, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni can also be spotted in the music video.
Neetu Singh and Kapil Sharma are teaming up for their first-ever theatrical outing, Daadi Ki Shaadi, which is slated to release on May 8, 2026. While the makers unveiled Daadi Ki Shaadi’s first poster last week, on Friday, they released the film’s first song titled “Senti.” The track features Neetu dancing alongside Kapil and other members of the ensemble cast. Interestingly, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni can also be spotted in the music video.
The over three-minute-long video opens with family members dressed in black traditional outfits, dancing together in a lawn illuminated with lights, hinting at wedding festivities. Soon, Kapil Sharma joins in, but the highlight of the song remains Neetu Singh, who stands out in a red bridal outfit as she grooves along, suggesting that the celebrations are centered around her wedding.
Also Read | ‘What Shah Rukh brought to Aryan is truly one of a kind’: Maneesh Sharma on 10 years of Fan
While the song captures moments of joy and togetherness, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen sharing the screen with her mother Neetu Kapoor in what marks her acting debut in films. It is only in the closing moments that Samara Sahni also briefly appears, joining the celebrations. The song is composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, and crooned by Payal and Divya Kumar.
Watch the full song here:
Produced by RTAKE Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production, Daadi Ki Shaadi is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. Apart from Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, the film has a huge ensemble cast featuring, R Sarath Kumar, Sadia Khateeb, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Yograj Singh, among others.
Neetu Kapoor’s last theatrical release was the 2022 family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. Prior to her film debut, Riddhima had appeared in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was last seen in the comedy-drama Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05