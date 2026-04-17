Neetu Singh dances with daughter Riddhima and grandaughter Samara in Daadi Ki Shaadi song. Watch

Neetu Singh and Kapil Sharma are teaming up for their first-ever theatrical outing, Daadi Ki Shaadi, which is slated to release on May 8, 2026. While the makers unveiled Daadi Ki Shaadi’s first poster last week, on Friday, they released the film’s first song titled “Senti.” The track features Neetu dancing alongside Kapil and other members of the ensemble cast. Interestingly, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni can also be spotted in the music video.

The over three-minute-long video opens with family members dressed in black traditional outfits, dancing together in a lawn illuminated with lights, hinting at wedding festivities. Soon, Kapil Sharma joins in, but the highlight of the song remains Neetu Singh, who stands out in a red bridal outfit as she grooves along, suggesting that the celebrations are centered around her wedding.