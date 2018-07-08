Neetu Singh celebrates her 60th birthday with son Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Singh turns 60 today. (Photo credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) Neetu Singh turns 60 today. (Photo credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Bollywood’s yesteryear diva Neetu Singh celebrated her 60th birthday in Paris along with her children.

Neetu Singh’s elder daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted pictures on her Instagram account, celebrating the occasion. One of the pictures she posted was a collage of Neetu Singh from years gone by. She captioned her post, ” #60goinon16 ‘Happiest bday to my lifeline’ – I love you so much mom”.

Ranbir Kapoor has also flown in to celebrate his mother’s birthday. He too was seen in one of the pictures posing with his sister, Riddhima.

Neetu’s daughter posted another picture which depicted women from three different generations. Neetu Singh was seen along with Krishna Kapoor (wife of late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor).

Interestingly, another picture had Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor, and her daughter Samara Sahni. Neetu Singh, wife of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, started her career as an actress when she was only eight years old. Under the alias of Baby Sonia she started her career as a child artist.

Her first role as a child artist was in the film Suraj in 1966. She also starred in the 1966 movie Dus Lakh and a double role in the film Do Kaliyaan. She made her debut as a leading lady in the 1973 film Rickshawala.

Riddhima Kapoor captioned it, “Happy bday mom ❤️” (Photo credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) Riddhima Kapoor captioned it, “Happy bday mom ❤️” (Photo credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima with family. She captioned this image, “#myuniverse ❤️” (Photo credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) Riddhima with family. She captioned this image, “#myuniverse ❤️” (Photo credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima with brother Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) Riddhima with brother Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

After this film, she went on to appear in 50 films from 1973 to 1983, as the lead heroine. Neetu Singh was paired with her then-boyfriend Rishi Kapoor in 12 films of which Khel Khel Mein (1975), Rafoo Chakkar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979) and their guest appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978) were box office hits.

She also starred alongside Jeetendra in Dharam Veer (1977), Priyatama, Chorni, Jaani Dushman (1979) and The Burning Train. The pair of Vinod Khanna and Neetu Singh was another hit one, they delivered blockbusters like Sewak, Parvarish (1977), Maha Badmaash, Yuvraaj and Raj Mahal.

She left the film industry in 1983, after marrying Rishi Kapoor in 1980. She made her comeback to films after 26 years, appearing opposite her husband in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App