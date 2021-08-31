Neetu Kapoor’s party with Riddhima Kapoor and Manish Malhotra included plate smashing, dancing, watch video

Going by their Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared to have had quite the blast on Monday evening. Neetu took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her outing with Riddhima Kapoor and Manish Malhotra. They dined at a Greek restaurant in Mumbai.

In the videos shared by Neetu, we can see her dancing with Riddhima and Manish. In one of the clips, a restaurant employee smashed a pile of plates, which is a popular Greek custom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neetu Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor (@neetu_riddhima)

Neetu Kapoor also posted a group photo from the restaurant and wrote, “@opa.mumbai love this place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neetu Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor (@neetu_riddhima)

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are all set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show. Neetu shared photos from the shoot and wrote, “Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride 🤗✨ @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow.”

Riddhima shared the same photos on social media and wrote, “Take time to make your soul happy…Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54 ♥️.”