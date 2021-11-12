scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 12, 2021
MUST READ

Neetu Kapoor wraps up Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot, says film helped her gain confidence

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen after seven years.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 12, 2021 9:35:32 pm
neetu jug jug jiyyoNeetu Kapoor's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. (Photo: Raj Mehta/Instagram)

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the family comedy-drama stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

It is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed the 2019 hit Good Newwz.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Ranbir Kapoor transforms into a female character for an ad, gets called ‘Neetu Kapoor 2.0’

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen after seven years.

She was last seen in Besharam, which featured her actor, son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from her make-up room and said the experience of working on the film helped her regain confidence.

“Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience…made some Lovely friends..gained confidence which was so needed at that time..this movie will always be very special,” Kapoor wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta reshared Neetu’s post and wrote a long note for the actor.

Raj Mehta (Photo: Raj Mehta/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor had started filming for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in November 2020 after her husband, Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020.

Recently, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani finished shooting for the latest schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor, Madhu Chopra, Neetu Kapoor: 15 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement