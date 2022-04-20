Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘samdhi-samdhan’ Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan on wedding anniversary, see pics

The yesteryear Bollywood couple Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. On the occasion of their 36th marriage anniversary on Wednesday, the Raazi actor took to social media to wish her filmmaker-husband. She shared a couple of pictures with her “old chap” on Instagram. Along with them, she wrote, “Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety’ This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead 🤗☺️🥂🥰.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

As Razdan shared the photos, many congratulated the couple. Among all the wishes, a special wish came from Neetu Kapoor who wished her son Ranbir Kapoor’s in-laws in a special post. Neetu shared a photo of Razdan and Bhatt and wrote, “Happy anniversary samdhan and samdhi ji, love and hugs.”

Also read | Soni Razdan on relationship advice to daughters: They are pretty sorted and know what they want

Neetu Kapoor shared the photo on Instagram. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor shared the photo on Instagram. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also shared a photo of Alia Bhatt’s parents and wished them on their wedding anniversary. Film producer Anu Ranjan, actor Dia Mirza, and Call My Agent actor Aahana Kumra, were among those who wished Razdan and Bhatt.

Earlier, in an interview with Simi Garewal in 1998, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt had spoken about how their love story started. Bhatt had credited her for being there with him during the lowest phase of his life. He said, “She (Soni) coped with my most difficult phase when my drinking had become almost a disease. To be able to cope with that phase of mine, when I turned everything I touched into a wasteland, must have been quite traumatic. She has put up with a lot, she has lived with the aberration of my other family, without making a big issue out of it.”