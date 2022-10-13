Neetu Kapoor wishes her ‘beauties’ Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth post marriage, have received a lot of love from Neetu Kapoor on social media. Neetu took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture featuring Alia Bhatt and daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and wished them a happy Karwa Chauth.

The veteran actor shared a picture from Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, where the two of them are looking gorgeous in their regal attire. Neetu wrote in the caption, “Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans.”

This year, Karwa Chauth is being observed on October 13 and on this day, married women in many parts of India fast all day long and offer prayers for their husband’s long lives. The festival, however, has changed with the times.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April in an intimate ceremony among close family and friends. The couple announced their pregnancy in June via social media. In an earlier interview, as reported by Bollywood Life, Alia had opened up about keeping the Karwa Chauth vrath (fast) for her husband. She had said, “I think everybody believes in Karwa Chauth. It’s not like I don’t believe but I am not married so how can I believe in Karwa Chauth. Whoever my husband is at that time I’ll do it for him!”

On the work front, Ranbir-Alia were recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. Despite mixed and critical reviews, the film was hit at the box-office. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.