Neetu Kapoor washes Raha’s feet during Kanya Pujan; Varun Dhawan celebrates with Lara

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Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated Ashtami with Raha Kapoor, daughter of actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, at a traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony at home. Neetu shared glimpses of the ritual on her Instagram Stories.
In one photo, Raha is seen sitting on a small stool as her grandmother washed her feet and offered prayers. Raha is seen dressed in a bright orange top paired with blue jeans, while Neetu wore a pink-and-white floral-printed kurta set.
Neetu also shared a clip where she is seen doing the same puja for a boy. The pictures also offered a glimpse of the family’s temple in the balcony decorated with flowers and traditional items, including a marble idol of Goddess Durga, a kalash and sprouted grains.
Kanya Pujan, also known as Kanjak Puja, is performed on Ashtami or Navami during Navratri, with young girls worshipped as a form of Goddess Durga.
See photos from Neetu Kapoor and Raha Kapoor’s puja:
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Varun Dhawan also shared a picture from the Navami celebrations, posing with a group of young girls. The photo offered a glimpse of his daughter Lara, whose face remained hidden.
The actor seemingly enjoyed a little drawing session with the kids during the Navratri celebrations.
Lara was seen holding on to Varun from behind as the actor held a paper featuring a drawing with the words, “Happy Navratri.”
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Sharing the picture on Instagram, Varun extended his wishes in Hindi, writing, “आप सबको नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाये” (Heartfelt Navratri wishes to everyone).