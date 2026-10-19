Neetu Kapoor washes Raha’s feet during Kanya Pujan; Varun Dhawan celebrates with Lara

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated Ashtami with Raha Kapoor, daughter of actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, at a traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony at home. Neetu shared glimpses of the ritual on her Instagram Stories.

In one photo, Raha is seen sitting on a small stool as her grandmother washed her feet and offered prayers. Raha is seen dressed in a bright orange top paired with blue jeans, while Neetu wore a pink-and-white floral-printed kurta set.

Neetu also shared a clip where she is seen doing the same puja for a boy. The pictures also offered a glimpse of the family’s temple in the balcony decorated with flowers and traditional items, including a marble idol of Goddess Durga, a kalash and sprouted grains.