Neetu Kapoor says she was drunk during pheras, both she and Rishi Kapoor fainted at their wedding: ‘We got stones, chappals in gifts’

Neetu Kapoor, who is making her comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo, recently shared that her wedding to the late Rishi Kapoor was a massive affair that saw many gatecrashers. In a video segment for Swiggy, Neetu recounted that since there were so many gatecrashers, the couple got many gifts that were wrapped well but had stones and chappals inside.

“There were pickpockets at my wedding. They gave me gifts that had stones, chappals. They were all so well dressed and we thought they were guests. They crashed the wedding because it was such a huge wedding,” she recalled.

Neetu then proceeded to share that since the wedding was so big, at one point, she and Rishi both fainted. “When we were getting married, I fainted and my husband also fainted. We both fainted. I fainted because there were too many people and my husband was petrified of crowds so before going on to the ghodi, he fainted,” she recalled.

Neetu laughingly shared that both she and Rishi had lots of brandy and she was pretty drunk by the time she went for her pheras. “So he was having brandy, I was having brandy. I was drunk when I was taking the pheras.”

Neetu’s son actor Ranbir Kapoor recently got married to actor Alia Bhatt and this wedding was unlike anything that Bollywood had seen before. The wedding was a lowkey affair that was held at Ranbir’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, with only selected friends and family members in attendance. Neetu had previously said that her son and daughter-in-law had traveled to various corners of the world to find the perfect venue but ultimately ended up hosting the wedding in their house.