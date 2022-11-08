scorecardresearch
Neetu Kapoor reacts as she’s asked who Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby looks like, what they’ve named her. Watch

Neetu Kapoor reacted after being asked for more details about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl.

Neetu KapoorNeetu Kapoor has this to say when asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's child (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

While there’s been much speculation around what Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have named their newborn baby girl, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor kept silent on the subject despite repeated requests for a comment, or a hint. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their baby girl in Mumbai earlier this week.

Neetu visited Alia at the hospital yesterday and was asked about the name for the child. She answered, “Abhi nahin (not now).” She was also asked about Alia’s health and she answered, “Fine, absolutely fine.”

When Neetu Kapoor had earlier returned from the hospital, she conversed with the paparazzi and mentioned that Alia was ‘first class’. When asked who the baby girl looks like, Neetu had answered, “Abhi choti hai, so abhi pata nahi. Aaj hi to huyi hai (She is too small as of now to say that. So, I don’t know. She was just born today).”

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this week, and had shared a joyful announcement just a while after her delivery. Her post had read, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, among others, congratulated the couple.

Alia’s family had penned emotional posts as well. Her mother Soni Razdan wrote, Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over…”

It has been a fulfilling year professionally for Alia as well, as her films RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra were successful at the box office, and her film Darlings was received warmly on streaming.

