Neetu Kapoor turns 63: Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others for birthday celebration

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor rang in her 63rd birthday with her family and friends on Wednesday night. Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra attended the party.
Also present at the party were Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
Neetu Kapoor‘s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to share inside photos from the birthday celebration.
Riddhima shared a selfie that featured Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. The photo’s caption read, “Me & mine ! Happiest bday Ma! We love you so much ♥️.”
See all photos from Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party:
We wish Neetu Kapoor a very happy birthday.
