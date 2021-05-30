Neetu Kapoor shares throwback photos as her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara pose with Rishi, Raj Kapoor. See pics

Neetu Kapoor has been quite active on her Instagram account. The actor gave her followers a visual treat as she shared two photos on Sunday afternoon. In one of the photos, her granddaughter Samara Sahni is seen sitting in Rishi Kapoor’s lap and in another one, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Samara’s mother can be seen in her grandfather, Raj Kapoor’s lap.

Neetu shared the throwback photos with the caption, “Grandfather’s loving lap 💕 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #circleoflife #comforting #love❤️.” Neetu’s post is getting love from her fans.

In other news, Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni made her Instagram debut on Saturday and her mom announced the same on her Instagram story. Samara shared a few photos of herself and of her family. She also shared some old reels, dubsmash videos on her account.

Samara shared a photo featuring her parents Riddhima and Bharat Sahni along with grandparents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and uncle Ranbir Kapoor. “I don’t know when this was but I love my family 🤍🤍 @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” read the caption and in the comments section, Neetu posted, “Awww love you 😍 ❤️.”

This 10-year-old has 10 posts on her account already. Neetu too has time and again shared photos and videos of this little member of her family.

Meanwhile, Riddhima stayed away from Bollywood but very recently in an interview she opened up about why she stayed away from acting.

Riddhima, in her interview shared by Pinkvilla, said that if she would have entered the film industry, she would have been told that it was due to her name. “Whether you do acting or fashion or anything else, even a star kid has to have to do something in life. People are going to talk irrespective of what you do, the best you can do is do your job and let it do the talking,” Riddhima said.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor also opened up about nepotism debate in the industry and mentioned that her cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother Ranbir Kapoor have proven with their acting credentials that they belong in Bollywood.