Neetu Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Neetu Kapoor said she is in self-quarantine. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor on Thursday said that she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-quarantine.

Neetu, who had been shooting for Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh for the last few weeks, posted on Instagram that she was infected with the virus a week ago.

“Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance,” read the actor’s statement.

Besides Neetu Kapoor, her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The shooting for the Raj Mehra directorial has been halted. Other members of the cast including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli have tested negative. Anil and Prajakta have already returned to Mumbai.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks Neetu Kapoor’s comeback to movies after a gap of seven years. She was last seen on the big screen in Besharam.

