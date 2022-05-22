Neetu Kapoor talks about beating depression after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘My children said…’

Neetu Kapoor says after Rishi Kapoor’s death, her kids – Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni – didn’t want her to sit idle at home. Both Ranbir and Riddhima, she says, wanted her to get back to work. And when director Raj Mehta narrated Jugjugg Jeeyo script, she “immediately agreed to do the film.”

In a conversation with News18.com, Neetu Kapoor spoke about how going back to work was like a cure to her depression after Rishi Kapoor’s passing away. “This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time,” she said.

Talking about her role in the film, Kapoor revealed how she hired an acting coach to help her get back in form. “When I was working earlier in the ’70s and ’80s our acting was very animated and loud. Today, it has become subtle, and sometimes you also need to underplay. So I needed some guidance. I decided to keep an acting coach who helped me with the lines. So it was acting as well as diction classes. It is different from acting which is very natural,” she continued.

As the conversation was coming to an end, Neetu Kapoor said that today she is looking forward to be a part of more films. She said she wants to “challenge” herself as an actor. “In my career, I always played bubbly roles, but Jugjugg Jeeyo is serious and (has) a lot of identification with women, a strong woman. I want to do such roles,” she concluded.

Neetu Kapoor, along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor, launched the trailer of Jugjugg Jeeyo in Mumbai. The Raj Mehta directorial is set to release on June 24.