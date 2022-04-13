Neetu Kapoor shares unseen picture from her engagement with Rishi Kapoor: ‘As we got engaged 43 years back…’

Late actor Rishi Kapoor got engaged to actress Neetu Kapoor on April 13, 1979. On Wednesday, Neetu fondly remembered her engagement day. She took to Instagram to post a photo from the event.

In the monochrome picture, Rishi is seen putting a ring on Neetu’s finger while the latter watches closely. In the photo, the Sharmaji Namkeen actor is seen wearing a garland around his neck. Neetu captioned the photo, “Fond memories of baisakhi day 😍 as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As Neetu shared the photo, fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A fan called Neetu and Rishi a “lovely couple”. Another fan mentioned that he missed Rishi Kapoor. The actor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer. “So sweet memories ❤️❤️❤️ but really miss you chintu ji,” a fan commented.

In his biography, Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor had dedicated a chapter to his wife Neetu Kapoor where he mentioned how his sister Ritu Nanda ‘plotted’ his engagement in Delhi since he was not ready to take his relationship to the next level.

Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Kapoor. (Express archive photo) Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Kapoor. (Express archive photo)

Ritu invited Rishi to Delhi to attend an engagement ceremony but did not tell the actor that it is him who is getting engaged.

“I hadn’t a clue that Ritu had been plotting and planning along with my friends Gogi (film-maker Ramesh Behl) and Ravi Malhotra (father of Karan Malhotra). At the airport in Mumbai, as I waited to board my flight, I met Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, who asked me where I was going. When I told him I was headed for Delhi to attend an engagement, Dilip sa’ab joked, ‘Don’t pull a fast one on me. Aren’t you going there to get engaged yourself?’ How prophetic Dilip sa’ab’s words turned out to be,” read an excerpt in Khullam Khulla.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is currently busy with her first TV show, Dance Deewane Juniors. She is also awaiting the release of her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.