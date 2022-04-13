scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Neetu Kapoor shares unseen picture from her engagement with Rishi Kapoor: ‘As we got engaged 43 years back…’

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor had shared how his sister Ritu Nanda ‘plotted’ his engagement with Neetu Kapoor since he was apprehensive about taking his relationship to the next level.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 9:49:10 am
rishi kapoor neetu kapoorRishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married in 1980. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Late actor Rishi Kapoor got engaged to actress Neetu Kapoor on April 13, 1979. On Wednesday, Neetu fondly remembered her engagement day. She took to Instagram to post a photo from the event.

In the monochrome picture, Rishi is seen putting a ring on Neetu’s finger while the latter watches closely. In the photo, the Sharmaji Namkeen actor is seen wearing a garland around his neck. Neetu captioned the photo, “Fond memories of baisakhi day 😍 as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

As Neetu shared the photo, fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A fan called Neetu and Rishi a “lovely couple”. Another fan mentioned that he missed Rishi Kapoor. The actor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer. “So sweet memories ❤️❤️❤️ but really miss you chintu ji,” a fan commented.

Also read |Neetu Kapoor shares that she started her journey on the same day as Rishi Kapoor ended his: ‘I will always remember…’

In his biography, Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor had dedicated a chapter to his wife Neetu Kapoor where he mentioned how his sister Ritu Nanda ‘plotted’ his engagement in Delhi since he was not ready to take his relationship to the next level.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
rishi kapoor neetu kapoor Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Kapoor. (Express archive photo)

Ritu invited Rishi to Delhi to attend an engagement ceremony but did not tell the actor that it is him who is getting engaged.

“I hadn’t a clue that Ritu had been plotting and planning along with my friends Gogi (film-maker Ramesh Behl) and Ravi Malhotra (father of Karan Malhotra). At the airport in Mumbai, as I waited to board my flight, I met Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, who asked me where I was going. When I told him I was headed for Delhi to attend an engagement, Dilip sa’ab joked, ‘Don’t pull a fast one on me. Aren’t you going there to get engaged yourself?’ How prophetic Dilip sa’ab’s words turned out to be,” read an excerpt in Khullam Khulla.

Also read |Alia Bhatt’s parents on Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Lovely, wonderful human being’

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is currently busy with her first TV show, Dance Deewane Juniors. She is also awaiting the release of her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

