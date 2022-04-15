Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir’s photo from wedding: ‘Kapoor Saab, your wish has been fulfilled’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai. The wedding saw family members and close friends in attendance. And, many guests missed Rishi Kapoor, on the happy occasion of his son’s marriage. The actor passed away in 2020 following a long fight with cancer.

Like any parent, it was Rishi’s dream to see his son getting married. On Friday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to dedicate Ranbir’s wedding to her late husband, who she fondly addressed as ‘Kapoor saab’. She also mentioned how Rishi’s wish has been fulfilled now. Sharing a picture of herself and her son Ranbir at the wedding, Neetu wrote, “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab your wish has has been fulfilled ”

Not just Neetu but Rishi Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor also missed him at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding. The actor, who was seen blessing the couple, shared how the family was missing Rishi ‘more’ on this happy occasion.

“We are all so happy that they are getting married today. It is a very happy and joyous moment for us. To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well,” he told Hindustan Times.

Randhir added, “It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia starting this new chapter. Hope Rishi would have been here to witness this moment. I am missing him so much today.”