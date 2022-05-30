Neetu Kapoor says she’ll hold a ‘special reception’ for Ranbir-Alia wedding after learning paparazzo’s upset: ‘Don’t want him to be…’

Neetu Kapoor says she will now host a special party for a certain paparazzo after an alleged complaint from his side about the lack of a reception party post Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

A few days post the big day, the said person had apparently said that he was disappointed that there was no reception after the lovely wedding, and that the couple had hardly done anything for the photographers on the big day, according to a Pinkvilla report.

And now Neetu Kapoor herself has come forward to talk about the aforecited grievance. Stating that she will host a ‘special reception’ for the digital creator, Neetu mentioned while chatting with India Today, “I don’t like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don’t want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn’t do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone.”

After dating for almost five years, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in a close-knit ceremony. The wedding, which was held at their Mumbai residence Vastu, was attended by the pair’s close friends and family members.

On the work front, while Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra, and prepping for Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa; Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next. He also has Shamshera, Animal and Brahmastra in his kitty.