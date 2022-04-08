Neetu Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are amazing together: ‘Really hoping everything goes well’

Bollywood is currently buzzing with the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Rumour mills suggest the two are set to tie the knot on April 14. The wedding is said to take place at RK house, the same place where Ranbir’s parents Neetu Singh and late actor Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.

On Friday, Singh interacted with the media at the launch of her upcoming reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. When asked about the wedding plans, the actor said the family has been hearing about the wedding since last two years but doesn’t know when it will happen. She added that she hopes and prays that it happens very soon.

When indianexpress.com asked Neetu Singh about her take on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a couple set to tie the knot, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

In an earlier interview with Film Companion while promoting Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir Kapoor had opened up about his wedding and said, “We haven’t really decided on a date yet, but it is definitely on the cards. We haven’t chapoed the cards yet, but it is on the cards.”