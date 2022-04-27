Neetu Kapoor says daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt is ‘bahut badhiya’ post wedding to Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Neetu Kapoor seems to be in the best mood after welcoming Alia Bhatt into her family as her daughter-in-law. Alia recently tied the knot with longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony that saw family members and close friends in attendance.

Just before entering the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors on Wednesday, Neetu was asked about Alia. “Aapki bahu kaisi hai (How’s your daughter-in-law?” Neetu was asked by the paparazzi, to which she replied, “Badhiya hai. Bahut badhiya hai (She’s good, very good!)”

Neetu Kapoor had recently spoken about Alia Bhatt’s presence in her household and how much she’ll let her take control. On the sidelines of promoting Dance Deewane Juniors, Neetu shared in a video on Instagram, “Khaali bahu ki, main chahti hoon sirf bahu ki chale (Only daughter-in-law. I want her to have the last word).”

Neetu had previously spoken about her equation with Alia. She told The Times of India, “My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son and I know it.” She added that she hopes to “have the same equation with Alia because she is outstanding and amazing”.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 in Bandra, Mumbai.