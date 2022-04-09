Neetu Kapoor hopes to have ‘same equation with Alia Bhatt’ as mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor had with her

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is the talk of the town. The couple is reportedly tying the knot on April 14 at RK House in Mumbai, the same place where Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot. While the Kapoors are tight-lipped about the much-awaited wedding, Ranbir’s mother Neetu just wishes that she can develop the same bond with Alia as the one she shared with her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Recently, Neetu talked to the media at the launch of her first TV reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. When she was asked if she shares a similar equation with her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Alia as Krishna Raj Kapoor shared with her, Neetu said wants a healthy relationship with Alia.

She told The Times of India, “My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son and I know it.” She also shared how she would even sometimes complain about her husband Rishi Kapoor to his mother. Now, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor hopes to “have the same equation with Alia because she is outstanding and amazing.”

At the same event, Neetu Kapoor was asked about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding plans, to which she said the family has been hearing about the wedding for the last two years but doesn’t know when it will happen. She added that she hopes and prays that it happens very soon.

Meanwhile, Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt has confirmed that she is getting married to Ranbir on April 14. Her half-brother Rahul Bhatt has also said that he will be attending all the ceremonies.