Neetu Kapoor shares that she started her journey on the same day as Rishi Kapoor ended his: ‘I will always remember…’

Dance Deewane Juniors launched on Friday, and judge Neetu Kapoor seemed as excited as one of the show’s kid contestants. Neetu is set to make her television debut as a judge on the show, along with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji.

As indianexpress.com caught up with Neetu Kapoor at the sidelines of the event, we quizzed her on how she feels to be back in showbiz. With a broad smile, she said, “I am just loving it. Itna kuch sikhne ko mil raha hai. Yeh sab bohot accha lag raha hai (I am getting to learn so much. I am really enjoying all this). Also, I love children so this is really working for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor lost her husband Rishi Kapoor in April 2020 to cancer. When asked if work has become a means of catharsis for her, she replied in the affirmative, “Absolutely. It started with the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo and now the show. This is what I was looking for to take my mind off and build my confidence. A lot happened and this is exactly what I needed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Rishi Kapoor’s swan song Sharmaji Namkeen premiered in March. Since the actor passed away mid-way through the shooting process, Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film. The entire Kapoor family had come together to watch the film and had given the Bollywood star a befitting farewell. Sharing that it was ‘amazing’ to watch him on screen one last time, Neetu Kapoor went on to make a heartfelt revelation. “The film released on March 31, and it was the same day I started this journey on TV. In a way, he ended his journey, and I started mine. I will always remember this date, it was quite amazing.”

Neetu Kapoor also revealed that she has already signed another project. Not giving any details, she shared that she will start work on it after Dance Deewane Juniors.