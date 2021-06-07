Neetu Kapoor reveals why she kept a ‘bird’s eye view’ on Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘loves it’

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were one of the cutest on screen as well as real-life couples in Bollywood. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor often shares never-heard-before anecdotes about late husband Rishi Kapoor and their marriage. In one Instagram post, the veteran actor on Monday shared a photo of herself with Rishi Kapoor with an adorable caption, referring to the late star’s unabashed publicly expressed opinions that would often land him in a controversy.

“This was me having a birds eye view on every time he spoke quite an ironical pic,” Neetu wrote, captioning the photo. Neetu and Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt reacted to the photo. While Riddhima posted a series of hearts on the post, Alia wrote, “Love this,” accompanied with hearts and a laugh emoji. A few months ago, Neetu Kapoor opened up about Rishi Kapoor when she attended singing reality show The Indian Idol season 12 as a guest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Neetu had shared that during the shoot of the song “Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe” from Jhootha Kahin Ka film, the two had ended their relationship. “In the song, we are dancing and romancing but in real, we had broken up. I used to cry in the make-up room,” the Kabhie Kabhie actor said, adding that the situation was so bad that her doctor had to visit her. “I was being injected but as soon as the shot was ready, we were back on the sets as if nothing happened.”



Neetu went on to narrate another incident of their tiff. She shared how even during the shoot of the song “Parda Hai Parda” from Amar Akbar Anthony, the couple had fought and were not on speaking terms. She said when, by the end of the song, she had to give him a rose, she really wanted to hit him with the flower but the shot had to be romantic.

Neetu and Rishi got married in 1980. Rishi died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.