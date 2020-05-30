Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor: Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye

Rishi Kapoor had passed away on April 30 this year. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Rishi Kapoor had passed away on April 30 this year. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Neetu Kapoor shared photos of late actor and her husband Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30. Kapoor shared an old photo of the two on her Instagram with an emotional poem as a caption.

“Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye, Cheerio, here I go on my way, With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye, Give me a smile, I can keep for a while, In my heart while I’m away,” the caption read.

“Such a beautiful poem and an even more beautiful love story,” Sussanne Khan wrote in comments while Ekta Kapoor mentioned, “True love beyond life ! And mortal things like that.”

Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha and others posted a heart emoji in the comments as a mark of remembering the late actor.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted a picture on her Instagram profile quoting a few lines from “A Great Soul” by Maya Angelou.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.

