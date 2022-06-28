Neetu Kapoor remembers Raj Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor after Alia-Ranbir’s pregnancy announcement; calls the baby ‘their blessings’

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of her late in-laws Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. The post comes a day after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pregnancy announcement. She captioned the picture, “Their blessings 🙏❤️❤️.”

Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted heart emojis in the comments section of the photo. On Monday, Neetu, Riddhima and other members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family congratulated the soon-to-be parents on social media.

On Tuesday afternoon, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram, and thanked her followers for sending her good wishes after the pregnancy announcement. “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you,” she wrote.

Alia announced her pregnancy with a photo from the hospital. Alia captioned the picture, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.”

In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said, “There’s another universe which is going to descend in our backyard and in our life.” He added, “The child who will be born. There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable.”