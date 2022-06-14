Neetu Kapoor recreates Rishi Kapoor’s iconic Parda Hai Parda in Dance Deewane Junior. Watch

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will recreate the iconic Parda Hai Parda song in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. Looking stunning in a green saree, Neetu dances with full zest to the song in the promotional video shared by Colors. The original song from the 1977 classic Amar Akbar Anthony, had starred Rishi Kapoor and Neetu.

Fans flooded the video with praise, calling the performance ‘beautiful’ and ‘amazing’. Others sent several hearts.

Neetu had earlier revealed that she and Rishi Kapoor had broken up while they were shooting the song. “Rishi Ji and I were at loggerheads at the time of this song’s shoot. We used to fight a lot with each other and had broken up at that time. It was a romantic song where I had to throw a rose but what was going in my mind was something else.”

Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer in 2020, and Neetu Kapoor has often spoken about how she struggled to come to terms with his death. Recently, she spoke to News 18 about how going back to work was like a cure to her depression after Rishi Kapoor’s passing away. “This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time,” she said.

Juggjugg Jeeyo, starring Neetu, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani promises to be a family entertainer and will release on June 24. The film will follow the tale of two couples, both on the verge of divorce.