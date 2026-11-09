Neetu Kapoor recalls owning five properties and a Mercedes at 15, reveals why she quit at 21

Neetu Singh began her career at the age of eight and, by 15, she had become one of the leading actors in the Hindi film industry. By then, she had earned enough to own multiple properties and even buy herself a Mercedes. However, at 21, she decided to walk away from her flourishing career to marry Rishi Kapoor. In a recent interview with The Curly Tales, Neetu opened up about what prompted her to make that decision.

“By the age of 15, I owned about five properties and a Mercedes,” she recalled in disbelief. Neetu revealed that she was in Class 8 when she began receiving offers to play leading roles. “I could never go back to school,” she said.

The actor also credited her dance training under the iconic Vyjayanthimala for helping her establish herself as a leading actor. “I had started my career as a child actor in Do Kanya and Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. I never went to any acting school, but there was no camera shyness. I guess that helped,” she said.

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In the same interview, Neetu Kapoor reflected on her decision to leave the film industry at 21 to marry Rishi Kapoor. Clarifying that her decision was not necessarily premature, she explained that although 21 might seem very young, she had already worked extensively by then and was looking forward to a simpler life.

After her marriage and the birth of her children, Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu said she was content with her life away from the limelight. However, following the loss of her husband Rishi Kapoor, loneliness eventually brought her back to acting.

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Despite being among the most celebrated actors of their generation, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were particular about giving their children a relatively normal upbringing, away from the privileges associated with growing up in a film family.

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Speaking to Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, their daughter Riddhima recalled, “We grew up in a very loving home. Of course, there was discipline, but it was a very normal upbringing. We did everything ourselves. It wasn’t like we came from a star family.”

Neetu also revealed that neither of her children had a private driver and that they would carpool to school instead.

“They only got a fixed amount of money to spend. Even when they travelled overseas, they flew economy class, stayed with friends, and shared apartments. My husband was very particular that they should understand the value of money,” she said.