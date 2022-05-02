Neetu Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor misses dad Rishi, has him as phone screensaver: ‘There are days when I see tears in his eyes…’

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after a gruelling battle with cancer. Recently, his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor opened up about the void that he left behind and said that there isn’t a day that they don’t remember him. She also said that the first six months after his death were very difficult for the family.

Speaking to News 18, Neetu said that life would never be the same without Rishi. “The initial six to seven months were really bad for all of us. We all cried a lot. But life has to go on. I can’t be crying and sitting at home. We have all moved on but we still remember him every day.” She also said that Ranbir Kapoor misses his father a lot, and even has him as his phone screensaver. “There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong,” said Neetu.

On his 2nd death anniversary, Neetu shared on Instagram, “Today is two years since Rishi Ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television helped me achieve that. Rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever.”

Ranbir has often spoken about his bond with Rishi Kapoor. In an old interview to Rajeev Masand, Ranbir recalled how he became closer to Rishi during the making of his directorial, Aa Ab Laut Chalein. “I was an assistant by default, my ICSE boards just got over and you usually go for a holiday after that. So dad told me, ‘Why don’t you come along? You can have a holiday and assist me.’ That was the time I really started bonding with dad, because we never had a friendlier relationship as he was busy during my growing years. I was petrified of him as a kid, he would tell me to eat vegetables and I started crying. But Aa Ab Laut Chalein was the time we bonded, we stayed together, right after pack up and he would take me to fancy restaurants.”

Rishi Kapoor’s final hurrah was in the film Sharmaji Namkeen, which released in March, this year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has Shamshera and Brahmastra in the pipeline.