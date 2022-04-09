Asked about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding date, Neetu Kapoor quips ‘ho gayi!’ Watch video

Neetu Kapoor, on Friday, promoted her upcoming reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, where she was inevitably asked about her son Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured wedding to his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Rumours about the couple’s wedding have been doing rounds on the internet for some days now.

When the paparazzi spotted Neetu Kapoor post the show’s launch, they asked her about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding date, to which Neetu replied, “Bhagwan jaane (God knows)”, and “ho gayi (it’s done).”

In a video posted on several paparazzi Instagram accounts, a photographer asks Neetu, “Tareekh toh bata dijiye, Neetu ji, shaadi ki (tell us the date of the wedding).” To which Neetu asks, “Kiski?” The photographer replies, “RK sir ki.” Neetu then says, “Tareekh hai kuch? I don’t know… Bhagwan jaane (God knows).” After a bit, another photographer asks her, “Koi April 14 bol raha hai koi April 15, aap hi bata do. (Some are saying their wedding dates are April 14, some are saying April 15. You only tell us what the actual dates are).” Neetu says, “Main toh bol rahi hun ki ho gaya (I am saying they’re already married).”

When indianexpress.com asked Neetu Singh about the wedding, she said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

None of the Kapoor family members have spilled the beans about the wedding yet. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor said, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

However, Robin Bhatt has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot on April 14. Robin is Mahesh Bhatt’s half-brother. He also confirmed that Alia’s mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13 and the wedding will be held on April 14 at the Kapoor house in Mumbai, the same place where Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.

It has been five years since Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra, fell in love and started dating. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. Though they have expressed their love for each other publicly, they have not revealed any details about their wedding so far.