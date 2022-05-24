Neetu Kapoor on how she dealt with Rishi Kapoor’s death, why she stopped seeing a psychiatrist: ‘I was stronger than what the doctor said’

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor revealed she had to seek a psychiatrist’s help to cope with the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor in 2020. According to her, the initial six months were difficult to deal with, as she battled depression.

Neetu told Healthshots that even as she approached a psychiatrist, she fought it all by herself. “I went to a psychiatrist. After my husband (left), I used to consult a doctor, but then I said, ‘I am stronger than what the doctor is saying’,” she said.

Neetu revealed that as part of the healing , her doctor asked her to do things which she already knew of. “So, I thought to myself ‘Why am I not doing these myself?’. And so, I stopped seeing the doctor and I dealt with my ‘missing him’, ‘feeling low’ feelings within myself, and made myself stronger,” she added.

Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Express Archives) Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Express Archives)

Soon after Rishi Kapoor’s death, Neetu resumed work and has ever since been active with her onscreen appearances. While she is currently judging dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, she will be making her movie comeback with Karan Johar production Jugjugg Jeeyo.

She recently told News18.com, that going back to work was like a cure to her depression after her husband’s passing away. “This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time.”

Jugjugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.