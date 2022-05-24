scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Neetu Kapoor on how she dealt with Rishi Kapoor’s death, why she stopped seeing a psychiatrist: ‘I was stronger than what the doctor said’

Neetu Kapoor revealed she had to seek a psychiatrist's help after the death of husband Rishi Kapoor.

May 24, 2022 11:35:45 am
neetu kapoor and rishi kapoorNeetu Kapoor spoke on coping with Rishi Kapoor's death. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor revealed she had to seek a psychiatrist’s help to cope with the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor in 2020. According to her, the initial six months were difficult to deal with, as she battled depression.

Neetu told Healthshots that even as she approached a psychiatrist, she fought it all by herself. “I went to a psychiatrist. After my husband (left), I used to consult a doctor, but then I said, ‘I am stronger than what the doctor is saying’,” she said.

Also read |Neetu Kapoor says she blocks trolls who judge her for being happy after Rishi Kapoor’s demise: ‘They want to see that crying widow type…’

Neetu revealed that as part of the healing , her doctor asked her to do things which she already knew of. “So, I thought to myself ‘Why am I not doing these myself?’. And so, I stopped seeing the doctor and I dealt with my ‘missing him’, ‘feeling low’ feelings within myself, and made myself stronger,” she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Express Archives)

Soon after Rishi Kapoor’s death, Neetu resumed work and has ever since been active with her onscreen appearances. While she is currently judging dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, she will be making her movie comeback with Karan Johar production Jugjugg Jeeyo.

She recently told News18.com, that going back to work was like a cure to her depression after her husband’s passing away. “This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time.”

Also read |Neetu Kapoor spills details on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding, says the baraat went from 5th to 7th floor: ‘We danced to bhangra in the passage’

Jugjugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

