‘I don’t go unannounced’: Neetu on giving Ranbir-Alia privacy despite living in same 6-storey home

Neetu Kapoor, whose film Daadi Ki Shaadi released in theatres today, opened up about family, parenting and giving children space after marriage. During a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan, Neetu praised Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the way they are raising daughter Raha Kapoor. Neetu also explained why she consciously avoids interfering in their lives despite living in the same building as the couple.

Neetu praised Ranbir’s parenting, saying, “But what a father Ranbir is, hats off. Even Alia. Both of them are amazing parents. They are both so busy and have so much to do, but the way they take care of the child — both of them are outstanding.”

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor is ‘always fighting’ with ‘amazing mom’ Alia Bhatt over spoiling Raha: ‘She is strict’

Neetu says she gives Alia-Ranbir space

Neetu Kapoor, who lives in the same house as Ranbir and Alia, also explained why she consciously gives her children space after marriage despite living so close to them.

“I feel once your children get married, you have to leave them alone. I live in the same building as my children, but I don’t just go over whenever I want. I want to give them their space,” she said.

“I don’t want them to feel that their mother is always sitting there. Their privacy is their privacy. I don’t interfere. Even Raha comes to me whenever she is free; I don’t go there unannounced,” Neetu added.

When Neetu asked Rishi Kapoor to not call Riddhima constantly

Neetu Kapoor also revealed that after Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got married, she would often remind late actor Rishi Kapoor to give their daughter some space instead of calling her constantly.

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“When Riddhima got married, I used to tell Rishi ji not to call her every day. I said, ‘Now Riddhima is married, Bharat is there too, you can’t keep calling all the time. Let her be. You have to move away a little.’ He used to say, ‘I call her whenever I want, I call Bharat also.’ I used to tell him, ‘What are you doing? It’s okay to call sometimes, but don’t call them all the time. They also have a life, don’t be on their head all the time.’”

Ranbir and Alia’s new home

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor moved into their lavish six-storey home in Mumbai’s Pali Hill in November 2025. The couple shifted into the new residence along with their daughter Raha Kapoor and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

The new property has been built on the site of the iconic Krishna Raj bungalow, which originally belonged to Ranbir’s grandparents, legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. The bungalow was later inherited by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980.

The old Kapoor family home has now been transformed into a modern six-storey mansion featuring luxurious interiors, entertainment spaces and a terrace garden. Reportedly worth around Rs 250 crore, the Pali Hill property is said to be among the most expensive celebrity homes in India.