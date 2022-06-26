Neetu Kapoor shares priceless photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima: ‘My loves…’

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is basking in the success of her latest film, Jugjugg Jeeyo, which was her comeback to cinema after a lengthy hiatus. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima.

She wrote, “From Reel to Real world !! My loves.” Riddhima commented on the photo, “We love you the most.” Several fans commented on the photo with hearts.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor had expressed her desire to work with son Ranbir Kapoor. “It would be a dream come true if I get a chance to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. I am manifesting it! Ye alag baat hai ke dono mere bachche hai, lekin superstar bhi toh hai na?” she had told IANS.

Neetu, who plays Varun Dhawan’s mother in the family entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo, said that the film had saved her after losing her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. “It wasn’t completely easy to get back in front of the camera, she told indianexpress.com. “When we were half way through the movie, I’d tell a friend that it is not my cup of tea, I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to go on set, I was so stressed. Now, however, I feel much better and I want to do more work. It is all about confidence, and I am gaining it back.”

She had also said, “It keeps you busy, it is like a job. Acting is my occupation. What else can I do, I am all alone. Nobody lives with me, both my children are married. So, what do I do? I’d be very sad thinking about my past and my husband. So, I decided that it is better to be busy, kaam karte raho, dil behel jaataa hai. So, it is a good thing.”

Meanwhile, her film Jugjugg Jeeyo, which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor is off to a good start at the box office and seems to have had a strong weekend.