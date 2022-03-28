Neetu Kapoor performs on ‘Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag’, fans call her ‘most graceful person’

Neetu Kapoor‘s latest Instagram video has left her fans in awe. The video shows Neetu taking the stage to perform with her girl gang. The actor, along with her friends, performed on the song “Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag” at a wedding function. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Beautiful fun wedding.” As soon as she shared the video, her friends and fans flooded the comments section.

“Age is something NO ONE can control. Neetu Singh Kapoor is the most graceful person I know in Bollywood. Hats off to you Neetuji,” a fan wrote in the comment section, while another well-wisher mentioned, “so lovely to see you dance and groove mam.” “It’s such a joy to watch you,” another comment read.

Neetu Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo after 9 years. Earlier, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neetu revealed why she gave up films.

When the host asked asked Neetu about the number of films she did between the ‘70s and ‘80s, she said, “Yes, I did maximum films between 1973 to 1980, around 70 to 80. I started at 5 and married at 20, it was 15 years of long experience in working. I had nothing against fame because I was a superstar as in when I used to move out from my balcony, there were around 300–400 people standing and cheering baby Sonia. So, to be famous was not a big thing and then Rishi Kapoor came into my life who wanted my time, and due to which it was a bit chaotic to handle both films and Rishi, so I gave up on films.”

Neetu Kapoor is also set to make her television debut as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors. The upcoming reality show will feature children between the age group of 4-14 years. Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonjee are also part of the judges’ panel.